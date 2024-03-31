Pop star Lizzo has suggested that she's walking away from the music business. The 35-year-old star has taken to social media to suggest that she's walking away from her music career, explaining that she's "tired of getting dragged by everyone".

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: "I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. "I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.

"My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. "I didn't sign up for this (sic)." Lizzo - who has more than 10 million Instagram followers - ended her post by saying: "I quit [peace-sign emoji] (sic)". Last year, meanwhile, Lizzo and her production company were accused by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez of sexual harassment and of creating a hostile work environment.

The trio launched a lawsuit against Lizzo and her company - but the award-winning singer has strenuously denied the allegations. Lizzo - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - took to social media to address the accusations, saying that they were as "unbelievable as they sound". She said in a statement in August: "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised."