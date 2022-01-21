Singer Chad Saaiman is releasing new music to remind mense he is still in the music business.

After a short break, the R&B singer and SAMA award winner has released his latest single Peachy.

Chad, 28, says he’s had a lot to juggle between his business, Stereotype Talent, brand campaigns and his DJ gig, Saaiman Says, on Good Hope FM.

His last single, called 5am, was released in April 2021.

R&B Singer is back with a new single

“Music has always been my career and my release, but I always knew that it wouldn’t be the only medium for me to make an impact,” he says.

The Sea Point singer says his new song speaks about being happy and content while paying homage to his partner, Savanna, a medical doctor.

“Peachy is vibey, mature, soulful and taps into the Afro-R&B sound.

“The lyrics were inspired by the feeling of everything being happy and content, that’s where the term Peachy comes from,” he says.

“On the other side of that, we were away for a weekend when I wrote the song and I was looking at my partner as I worked through the lyrics.”

He sings: “Every second, every minute, my attention undivided ... it’s like a fire burns inside me, we got that chemistry ...”

The song was penned by Chad and produced by Kymac.

Chad says: “We’ve been toying with the idea of working together for a while, and when the time was right, I heard the production and knew that the sparks were about to fly.”

He adds: “This year will mark a milestone since my first song came out, and I will drop a body of work to celebrate that.

“So more music on the way!”

