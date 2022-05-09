Clarke Estate rapper Tevin Donson has moved one step closer to fulfilling his dream of becoming an international superstar after signing a deal with an American company to distribute his music. The 27-year-old released his album Boy From the North in March and since then he has seen his music reach audiences beyond Mzansi.

“I am really excited to have signed this deal because it now means that the company will handle the distribution of my music and they will help it reach the bigger audiences,” he says. “I am so protective about my music and I do not want to sit in a situation where companies take advantage of me, so having this deal is a really big achievement for me because they will handle all the legal stuff and I can focus on my music.” The company Tevin signed for is a New York-based organisation called Symphonic that helps artists from around the world to distribute their music.

In 2020, Tevin collaborated with Brooklyn-based artist Lyrical Young Lo on a track called Trophies. Performing under the stage name Underrated, Tevin says he has been singing and writing music since Grade 9 and has dreams of becoming an international superstar. “Since I have been making music, I have been dealing with artists from around the world and if you check me out on social media, then you will see there are a few international artists like Tevin Campbell that follow my music.”