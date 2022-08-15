In her acceptance speech, the 23-year-old said: “For a girl from Gabaza to be seen, embraced and chosen to represent her country is a groundbreaking moment.

The beautiful Ndavi Nokeri from Limpopo has been crowned Miss South Africa 2022 at the larney finale held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday.

“A moment that reaffirms that our dreams are valid, regardless of where we come from.

ROYAL MAGIC: Ndavi Nokeri, 23. Pictures: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

“I am grateful for the women who have gone before me who broke the glass ceiling so I could stand here today empowered, fulfilled and ready to proudly raise the South African flag high everywhere I go and to shine the light of hope to all South Africans.”

Nokeri received R1 million in cash in a prize and sponsorship package totalling more than R3m including the use of a serviced apartment at the lavish Ellipse Waterfall for the year of her reign. She will also get to drive a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.