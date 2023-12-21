If you love the idea of making people look like monsters and zombies, or dream of being a stunt performer in a movie, then here’s your chance to shine. Touched By Style Community Arts Projects and Films (TBS) is looking for young creative minds to be part of a small production, with filming due to start in February.

Those interested in learning the skill of prosthetic, make-up application and creative effects, stunt training in fight choreography, swordplay and firearm tactical film choreography, are invited to apply, by co-founder Patrick Lategan. He says: “Pre-production on a new motion picture named Death Angel has already begun, but we aim to get more youth involved who practise martial arts, visual art and other skills.” TBS is famous for its kwaai action short films, telling stories of how ordinary people can turn into the heroes their families or community need as they take on the baddies.

SCARY: Makeup training Co-founder Nic Matthee says anyone 16 years old and up is encouraged to apply and all the training provided will be free of charge. Nic adds: “They will receive training and come to set practising what they have learned from us on the actors by putting fake eyes, fake wounds and making them look like real creatures.” “We are also looking for stunt people, we will take them to a shooting range and will train them how to properly use prop firearms, film props and they will also receive certificates.