Our Trevor Noah seems to now be dating English hottie Dua Lipa after the two were pictured hugging and vrying on a date night out in New York. The 38-year-old host of The Daily Show and the 27-year-old pop star had an intimate dinner together before walking side by side for a while in the streets of the city on Wednesday.

Dua and Trevor then turned to each other, the Mzansi funnyman placing his arm around the One Kiss and Levitating hitmaker’s back, while she stood on her toes and wrapped her arms around his shoulders as they got bymekaar. ONE KISS: Dua and Noah smooch Trevor followed up the soentjie by resting his head on Dua’s shoulders while they hugged. An onlooker told the Daily Mail: “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.

“They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.” Their date night comes after both split from partners they had been dating for around two years. Dua’s most recent long-term berk was model Anwar Hadid, 23, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, while Noah’s last serious relationship was with Friday Night Lights and Titans star Minka Kelly.

The new romance comes as SA-born Trevor is leaving The Daily Show after seven years at the helm, during which the late-night show’s viewership dropped a moerse hou. He wysed the news last week to a shocked live audience during a taping of the show, which runs on Comedy Central. Noah, who took over the show from former host Jon Stewart in 2015, said he had a feeling of “gratitude” and thanked the audience.