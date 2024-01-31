Tributes have poured in for legendary Elsies River musician, Tony Cedras, who passed away after a battle with chronic emphysema on Monday. Cedras, who was born Anthony Andrew Cedras, 71, was a much-loved musician and activist for Khoi culture and music.

His wife Tania Kleinhans- Cedras, 60, says the talented musician passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Kuils River. Tony grew up in a strict Christian household where he played the accordion during open-air church services while his friends instead played in the street. Tania describes the iconic instrumentalist’s death as a big loss to the music industry. She says: “He used to stand on the corners when his family did open-air church services and he had to play the accordion while his friends played in the street. He played instruments from a very young age.”

At the time of his passing he was living in District 6 but was also staying with his daughter as his health deteriorated. An emotional Tania teared up as she remembered Tony, saying: “Music was his life. Even though he was a qualified welder, music was what he loved to do. He was a full-time musician. ” Musician Tony Cedras. Picture: Jason Boud. “He was multi-disciplinary when it came to his instruments. He played the trumpet, piano, horns, he played the bow beautifully.

“We sometimes played together and he would ask me to join him on stage, but I never played in public. “He played the guitar and also sang. He was gifted, that was his blessing.” With a rich backbone in Khoisan history, Tony who loved doing research on the culture of the Khoisan, loved to share his knowledge with others and spread awareness of the Cape’s indigenous people.

CAPE JAZZ: Tony Cedras joined up with guitarist Errol Dyers to launch the series. Tania says he enjoyed engaging with international students and speak to them about playing the khoi bow. Internationally, he performed with big names, including renowned American recording artist Paul Simon Locally he performed with Mariam Makeba, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Amandla Arts Ensemble, Cliffy Moses and so much more.He was a household name in any home where music is central to the family.

Tania says at the time of his passing he was working on doing a follow-up to one of his albums. She reveals: “I have the tracks, he never got to release it.” His friend Martin Myers says he had the privilege to work with Tony on a number of occasions.