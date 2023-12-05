The proudly Capetonian musical production Jive Culture Shock returns this week for yet another jam-packed season, celebrating the talent of Cape minstrels and Malay choirs at the Baxter Theatre. When the Covid-19 pandemic forced the world to a standstill in 2020, klopse enthusiast Faghri Abrahams from Oddball Concepts made the most of the sad situation, creating a live-stream event to keep the music alive.

He says The Jive Culture Shock was created to assist struggling artists whose livelihoods were affected by the lockdown. And when life returned to normal last year, he saw a gap and took his musical to the Baxter Theatre stage. The event is hosted in association with Dulux Astro Paints and features dancing and singing. Abrahams says: “It’s heart warming to know that we are still here with the intention to provide a platform for our Cape cultural enthusiasts.

“We want to keep our culture relevant for the next generations to come.” The Baruch School of Music’s choir and brass band will perform along with a cast of young performers being showcased throughout the show. The production boasts a stellar cast, including Rushney Ferguson, Nur Abrahams, Tashreeq de Villiers, Shadley Schroeder and more.

Nur adds: “Singing with my brothers in various Malay choirs and taking part in various Klopse carnivals as a juvenile soloist, and later on, as a senior soloist for various Malay choirs played a major part in my upbringing. “To be part of the Culture Shock event is really something I have always been very proud of. “This production gives people a new taste and a new feel to these events that take place annually within Malay culture.”