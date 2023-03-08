RNB and soul superstar Chaka Khan asked for verskoning after slamming “the world’s greatest singers” per Rolling Stone magazine, Page Six reports. “Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” the music legend wrote on Instagram.

“As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes,’ ‘categories’ or on ‘lists’. Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎼 𝕮![CDATA[]]>𝖍![CDATA[]]>𝖆![CDATA[]]>𝖐![CDATA[]]>𝖆 𝕶![CDATA[]]>𝖍![CDATA[]]>𝖆![CDATA[]]>𝖓 💜 (@chakakhan) Khan, who was ranked below Adele, Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey, pakked uit on the artists deemed better than her. The 69-year-old then “sincerely” apologised to anyone who took offence to her comments.

“Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change…and change begins within the heart,” she concluded the post. “I love you all and God bless – Chaka.” The apology came nearly a week after the Ain’t Nobody singer called the magazine’s editors “blind b!tches” who “need hearing aids” for ranking her at No 29 on The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. “They are blind as a motherf**king bat!” she told Andrew Goldman on his Originals podcast.

“They need hearing aids … These must be the children of Helen Keller!” In response to Carey being at No 5, Khan jokingly alleged: “That must be payola or some s**t like that.” ‘Payola’: Mariah Carey in at No 5. She was also stunned that Adele was ranked at No 22, throwing her hands in the air, saying, “OK, I quit.”