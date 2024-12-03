In just a few days, superstar Tyla will be performing at her two city South African tour. Tyla’s fans, her ‘Tygas’, who did not manage to get tickets for the sold-out affair are currently camping on Facebook Marketplaces in hopes to clinch authentic tickets.

Creating more buzz around the highly anticipated concert, organisers, local promoters Anything Goes and Showtime Management have announced the supporting acts that will be taking to the stage. This is the “Water” hitmaker’s first local tour since her meteoric rise to global stardom. She will kick things off at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town on December 5 and SunBet Arena, Menlyn on December 7. In Cape Town, support will be provided by ‘private school Amapiano’ DJ Kelvin Momo and singer-songwriter Daliwonga, with the latter also a guest artist in the show.

Tyla will also welcome amapiano artist, Optimist and electro-Amapiano musician Ez Maestro on stage at the Grand Arena. For the Pretoria show, Kelvin Momo will again be one of the support acts, this time joined by R&B star Filah Lah Lah, Daliwonga, Optimist and Ez Maestro return as guest artists. Kelvin Momo features on Tyla's self-titled debut album, on the intro track a 41-second clip where people are talking while a song is playing in the background.