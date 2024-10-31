Grammy Award winning artist Kaytranada, real name Louis Kevin Celestin, will be performing in South Africa in 2025. Kaytranada is set to headline the first-ever Milk and Cookies Festival South Africa, taking place on January 5th and January 11th, 2025.

Renowned for his fusion of house, funk, and soul, Kaytranada will headline two highly anticipated concerts in Cape Town and Johannesburg. These events mark the international debut of the celebrated festival, offering a dynamic fusion of music, culture, and technology experiences across Cape Town and Johannesburg. The inaugural Milk and Cookies Music Week South Africa festival is an 11-day cultural celebration featuring concerts, immersive experiences, artist development programs, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOMZANSI (@yomzansi) Milk and Cookies Festival is part of the inaugural Milk and Cookies Music Week South Africa, running from December 31, 2024, to January 11, 2025. The music week kicks off in Cape Town with New Year's festivities, yacht parties, cultural experiences, and exclusive fashion pop-ups led by top local designers. "We're incredibly honoured to host the Milk + Cookies Festival in South Africa. This isn't just about putting on a show; it's about immersing ourselves in the culture, learning from it, and contributing to it,” said a spokesperson for Milk and Cookies. “South Africa's influence on music, culture and art is profound, and we wanted to pay homage to that by making it the home of our first international festival. Our goal is to celebrate the local culture while blending it with global sounds to create something truly special."

Milk & Cookies Festival presents: Kaytranada details: Cape Town: January 5, 2025, at Cape Town Ostrich Ranch Johannesburg: January 11, 2025, at Old Park Station