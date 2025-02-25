While wife Bianca Censori has basically made a name for herself by dressing in barely-there outfits since they went public with their marriage in early 2023, the couple have got tonge klapping again recently.

After Bianca rocked up on the Grammy red carpet last month with an “invisible dress” – a sheer mini-dress that showed off her hele assets – Kanye broke the internet by saying that he has “dominion” over his wife.

And now Kanye has her “starring” in a new Japanese short film.

Upon announcing the premiere, the Gold Digger hitmaker posted an explicit promo shot of Censori in the nude. The Instagram caption read: “I’M SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.”