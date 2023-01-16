Jinne, Kanye West speel’ie games nie! Die man is soema nou getroud! The US rapper – who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage – recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven’t filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.

West was first pictured with the Australian vrou, who has worked as an architectural designer at his company Yeezy for several years, at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills last week, and he was wearing a wedding ring. Sources told TMZ that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star’s commitment to Censori, 27. According to DailyMail.com, Kanye and his new wife headed to a five-star luxury resort in Utah last week.

The romantic honeymoon took place at the Amangiri, a larney resort located in Utah’s famed Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments. Meanwhile, Kardashian recently admitted she was worried that mense will be “scared” to date her because West – the father of her children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – isn’t the “easiest” person to deal with. She said: “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’

“I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent. Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’” The 42-year-old reality TV star also cried on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast over the struggles of co-parenting with Ye, but said she knows she will find her “forever” partner one day. She said: “It’s really f****** hard. I don’t know if I’ll get married again, but I’ll have my forever partner. I know that. He’s coming, absolutely.”