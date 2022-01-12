Kanye West’s new stukkie is a big fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which stars his estranged wife Kim.

Julia Fox has been seen going out on dates with the rapper in New York recently.

But the actress previously revealed her love for the reality show, which stopped airing last year.

Speaking on her Forbidden Fruits podcast with co-host Niki Takesh, Julia said: “I’m gonna miss Keeping Up.

GELLING LEKKER: Julia with Kanye

“I have been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when, like, watching it was embarrassing. I wanted them to be my family. You feel like you know them.”

She added: “It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them.”

Julia, who just like Kanye split from their spouses last year, reveals she’s hit it off with Kanye since they met in Miami two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old star said: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around.

“He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.

“We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.

“After the play, we chose to do dinner at Carbone, which is one of my favourite restaurants. Obviously.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined!

“The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

Good for them. Meanwhile, Kim and new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, are also getting on like a house on fire, and recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Bahamas.

