Cape Town’s very own Nicki Minaj, QueenPin, is set to release her EP early next year. The 30-year-old, real name Charin Schuller, has for years been building her own reputation but also promoting talented female rappers in a male-dominated scene.

The Maitland native says: “As females of colour, we do not get recognised enough in the rap game. They don’t give us the platform. “So my plan is to open my own studio, where I can empower young women’s voices, and allow them to have an opportunity to express themselves through the art.” QueenPin told the Daily Voice that her journey started in a makeshift studio in a room, with egg carton boxes for soundproofing.

She says: “I’ve always been writing rhymes, especially since that day in 2009 when I saw Nicki Minaj on TV spitting, I thought yoh look at this girl, I can also do it. But I never took it seriously until one day I posted lyrics on Facebook and someone inboxed me. “Since then I found myself working a 9-5 job and rapping, but then I decided to fully go into rap and gave up everything for this industry.” And just like that, QueenPin found herself rapping with some of the Cape’s biggest names, like Cream Machine and YoungstaCPT.