VALENTINE’S day has come and gone and with it went the marriage of Kaapse couple JP and Sue Duminy. Former South African cricket player JP and his wife Sue announced they are getting a divorce in a joint statement uploaded on Instagram.

The statement reads: “After much consideration, Sue and I have decided to part ways. “We were fortunate to have shared many memorable moments together during our marriage and blessed with two beautiful daughters. “At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition. Though our paths diverge, we remain friends and our separation amicable.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this time. Much love, JP & Sue.” The couple have declared after 14 years of marriage, having married in 2011. The announcement comes after fan speculation about the couple’s relationship, with some wondering if they are still together. This after the couple unfollowed one another on social media recently and also stopped posting pictures of each other.

According to You magazine, Sue had shared that: “Our marriage is our first priority. Any obstacles that come our way are quickly dealt with.” In 2023, she told the publication: “Everything I do is to help him. Seeing him thrive and succeed makes me incredibly happy and fulfilled.” Duminy has been out of the spotlight since leaving the Proteas coaching setup last December. The 40-year-old stepped down from his role as South Africa’s limited-overs batting coach for “personal reasons”.