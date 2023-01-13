Come and support a good cause and enjoy an evening of music with some of South Africa’s favourite musicians tomorrow at the AFM Bellville in Dirkie Uys Street. Sounds of the Nation presents South African Musical Charity Concert Live with Ernie Smith, Vicky Sampson, Tracey Carter, Tim Feder and Johnny Davids, as well as a special performance by internationally acclaimed poet Lynn Hill.

The lineup promises to be a lekker evening of music, from Tim Feder’s sounds of the Cape jazz to Sampson’s legendary My Afrikan Dream. ENJOY: Head to Bellville for gig. Smith’s well-known song Lonely is a hit on several South African radio stations, while Carter’s soothing voice has made her popular act on shows such as SABC3’s Expresso. Davids, a sports celebrity presenter on various SuperSport packages, has written many beautiful songs that will give you a taste of Afrikaans music.

All proceeds are going towards Haven of Hope, an NPO that helps Down’s syndrome children and adults through horse therapy. “At Haven of Hope, our vision is to provide horse riding and interaction with horses free of charge for individuals with disabilities or special needs who would otherwise never have the opportunity.” The fun starts at 5pm and tickets cost R150 general entry and R400 VIP and can be purchased on Quicket.