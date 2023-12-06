The Cape’s favourite local music extravaganza Jazz On The Lawn is back, featuring a stellar line-up of local and international entertainers ready to set the stage on fire next Saturday at Bevcan Sports Field in Epping Industria. Presented by Uncle Cal Productions and Band Aid SA, Jazz On The Lawn builds on a very successful formula that made it a mainstay on the Jazz calendar.

Organiser Uncle Cal says mense can expect a lekker fun day out. MOOI: There’s a stellar-line-up for next Saturday Uncle Cal says: “We have everything, they won’t even need to bring anything. There will be vendors, fully-stocked bars and kiddies entertainment. We will have ATM facilities available so people can just come out in numbers, bring their gees and have some fun.” The line-up includes CW Music Foundation, Claire Phillips, Carmen Xclusive, Jarrad Ricketts, The Fancy Galada Band, Vuvu Kumalo, Cool Sounds, Airborne, Jeodhouse and Richard Ceasar.

More on this Benefit concert for wheelchair bound drummer