South African jazz icon Abdullah Ibrahim is returning to the stage at the ripe old age of 89. After a five-year absence, the legend recently announced his The Water From An Ancient Well tour dates for SA, and said he was amped to return home to Cape Town in April.

The special performance at City Hall will mark a historic moment for Ibrahim, who first performed at the venue when he was 16. Born and raised in District Six, Ibrahim is the last survivor of a generation of global jazz giants that included his mentor Duke Ellington. He was at the forefront of playing bebop with a Cape Town flavour, and 1958 saw the formation of the Dollar Brand Trio.

His groundbreaking septet the Jazz Epistles, formed in 1959 with saxophonist Kippie Moeketsi, trumpeter Hugh Masekela, trombonist Jonas Gwanga, bassist Johnny Gertze and drummer Makaya Ntshoko, recorded the first jazz album by SA musicians. Abduallah says: “I have not played in Cape Town in five years. Covid had a huge impact on live performances. “The Cape Town concert with my US band Ekaya will include solo piano and trio highlights from my new album 3 and includes dedications to some of our unsung heroes.

“As I embrace my 90th year, I am delighted to be undertaking these concerts. For me, they are a deeply personal dream – envisaged first many years ago. “Perhaps when as a free South African I bought land, or perhaps so many years before that when I was forced into exile? “But certainly, I was thrown into sharp relief during the Covid pandemic, when I wondered if, or when, I would see ‘home’ again.”