Jay-Z called out the Grammy Awards for failing to give his wife Beyoncé an Album of the Year accolade. The '99 Problems' hitmaker received the Dr. Dre Global Impact award at Sunday's ceremony and called on the Recording Academy to get their recognition right as he reflected on what he felt were major snubs from the past.

He said: “How far we have come with Will Smith, The Fresh Prince winning their first Grammy in ’89 and boycotting because it was not televised. "And then they went to like a hotel and watch the Grammys. I don’t even understand, it was not a great boycott. "But then in ’98 I took a page out of their book and was nominated for Best Rap Album. And DMX put out two, they were both number one, and he was not nominated at all, so I boycotted and I watched.

"I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right. We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right, or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective, because it’s music and its opinion-based, but some things…” He then looked over at his wife and said: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone, number one album of the year. So even by that own metric it does not work. Think about that, most Grammys, never won Album of the Year, that does not work. “Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. All right. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, that was it, no.