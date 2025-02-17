IT SEEMS that Nick Cannon has nothing on Elon Musk, as it has just been revealed that the tech billionaire fathered his 13th child five months ago. American influencer Ashley St. Clair came forward last Friday claiming she secretly gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child and also shared more details about an alleged secret relationship with the billionaire tech mogul.

She rekked her bek on the Musk-owned social media app X, writing: “Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to Earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DMs. I think it was a meme.” She adds: “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. Elon Musk “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”