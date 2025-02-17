IT SEEMS that Nick Cannon has nothing on Elon Musk, as it has just been revealed that the tech billionaire fathered his 13th child five months ago.
American influencer Ashley St. Clair came forward last Friday claiming she secretly gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child and also shared more details about an alleged secret relationship with the billionaire tech mogul.
She rekked her bek on the Musk-owned social media app X, writing: “Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to Earth. It started with X interactions and he slid into my DMs. I think it was a meme.”
She adds: “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.
“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”
In St. Clair's announcement, she reveals how she was forced to go public after allegedly being instructed to keep the pregnancy under wraps.
“I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” she admitted to the New York Post while declining to provide material proof of Musk's paternity.
Musk has neither confirmed or denied that he is St Clair’s baby daddy, just replying to her post with a “Whoa”.