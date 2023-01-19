Cardi B has rekked about why she decided to stand by her man Offset after nearly throwing in the towel a few years ago. The rapper, who shares two laaities with the Migos member, famously filed for divorce from her hubby in September 2020 after tying the knot three years earlier.

In a clip shared with Entertainment Tonight from her upcoming interview on The Jason Lee Show, the WAP hitmaker reflected on her initially rocky romance with Offset, real name Kiari Cephus. “Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye to eye,” Cardi B, 30, recalled. “This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything. “I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me – I’ma let him say it,” she went on.

“I want him to say it because I feel like that’s really part of his story.” SORTED: Cardie B and her husband Offset. Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almánzar, insisted that her man has changed his behaviour and that the pair’s relationship is now sterke than ever. “The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” she added.

The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, the following year. Before filing to dismiss her divorce petition against Offset in November 2020, the Up rapper opened up about her brief desire to call it quits. “I didn’t really want to talk about my relationship s**t because I know y’all sick and tired of me going back and forth with Offset,” she said in a Twitter audio clip.