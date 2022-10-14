William, Prince of Wales, has been defeated by Hollywood action man Vin Diesel for the title of 2022 World’s Hottest Bald Man. According to a study carried out by SEO agency Reboot, Dominic Toretto from the Fast & Furious franchise claimed the honour with a score of 6.46 out of 10.

Different aspects such as facial ‘Golden Ratio’, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth and height are considered in the study, reports aceshowbiz.com. The study also looked at the cranial shine factor for each heartthrob. These aspects were then used to create an index score out of 10. DROP: Prince William at No 5. Picture: REUTERS/John Sibley The study shows that Diesel’s kaalkop is rather shiny, with a cranial luminance of 563.65 candelas per square metre, which means his head reflects light with 70.46% of the luminous intensity of a standard light bulb.

The 55-year-old is also slightly taller than the average male, at 1.75m. Prince William, who had won the title two times in a row, dropped to No 5 this year with a score of 6.13. Some points that managed to keep him in the top five include his height at 1.87m, which puts him as the second tallest in the group.

The study shows that 15.69% of all tweets regarding Prince William depict him as sexy. The runner-up place went to actor Stanley Tucci, with a score of 6.33. Though SWAT star Shemar Moore has a shinier head than Diesel with his head reflecting light at 71.85% of a standard light bulb, he came in at No 3.