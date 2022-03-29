Actress Jawaahier Petersen says it was a bittersweet moment when she handed over the Legend award to her late dad’s friend David Kramer during Sunday night’s Fiesta Awards.

The 12th kykNET Fiëstas recognises the theatre industry for their hard work, and took place despite the pandemic locking theatres down across the country for the past two years.

Yet, these creatives still found a way to share their passion with fans via virtual platforms.

Organisers say the deprivation caused by the pandemic made them decide to host the Fiësta Awards and to not only recognise excellence in four categories, but to also celebrate four legends and three artists who have made their mark in the arts in South Africa.

It fell to theatre legend Taliep Petersen’s daughter, Jawaahier, to hand over the Legend award to musical icon David Kramer.

Jawaahier told the Daily Voice that she was “in shambles and left speechless”.

“When I heard that Uncle David asked for me to hand over the award to him, I was in tears, he could have asked anyone else but looking at it in lieu of my dad, there was something symbolic and special about it,” she says.

“Me having to do the voice-over also of the work he has done over the years, and working with my dad, the music that came from it and the stamp they placed as a duo on this country and continent, was really special.

“I was shivering, I wanted to do justice to this award.

“I called him Uncle David when I handed it over, to the world he is David Kramer, but to us he is Uncle David, so it was incredibly special for me to have a full circle moment.”

She commended the Fiesta Awards for recognising Kramer’s genius while he is alive.

“My father’s life was cut short, but to celebrate our legends while they are here, is necessary, and to be a part of that and have David get the nod from the industry while he is around, was special.”

Kramer and Taliep collaborated on several hit productions from 1986 to 1999, including District Six The Musical, Poison, Crooners and Kat and the Kings.

DYNAMIC DUO: Collaborators Taliep Petersen and David Kramer. File photo

Kramer, along with veteran journalist Martie Meiring, theatre legend Mannie Manim, and world renowned artist Conrad Theys all received Legend Awards.

The 70-year-old also won the award for Best Music Production – David Kramer-huldeblyk: Boland tot Broadway.

Dean Balie, Amanda Strydom, Jody Abrahams, Vinette Ibrahim, and Jawaahier were among the presenters and artists that performed at the ceremony.

