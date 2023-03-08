Playboy comic Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills, California this weekend. The 29-year-old comedian is said to have been driving his Mercedes through a still neighbourhood on Saturday night when he lost control of the vehicle, which slammed into a fire hydrant and skidded across the lawn of a nearby house.

According to TMZ.com, no one was hurt in the accident and police officers attended the scene but no citations were given. An investigation into what happened is said to be under way. A Beverly Hills police spokesperson confirmed to People that cops attended the scene of an accident in Beverly Hills which occurred at about 11pm on Saturday and confirmed that a car had run into a fire hydrant. Representatives for both stars have yet to comment on the reports. The crash occurred after the pair had landed back in Los Angeles from a holiday in Hawaii, and Davidson didn’t let it ruin his weekend plans as he was still able to attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday, where he presented the lifetime achievement award to “Transformers” character Optimus Prime.