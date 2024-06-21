Veteran rappers and long-time collaborators DJ Eazy and Jerome Rex are celebrating the release of their very first album together. The nine-track project contains previous songs they’ve collaborated on as well as new music.

Rex is the emcee laying down the words and DJ Eazy touches every track either through his music production or turntable skills. The album is described as “contemporary classicist hip hop” in the style of groups like Little Brother and Grxwn Fxlks with strong influences of early Cape Town hip hop bands like Black Noise and Prophets of da City. DJ Eazy, 48, explains: “Born from the uncertainty of the pandemic lockdown, ‘Still Standing’ is a statement of defiance and a declaration of intent - we've survived and we're not going anywhere.”

Rex, 43, from Kuilsriver, says: “We started talking about doing something during the national lockdown of 2021. Eazy and I always have one or two projects going at a time so we kept this one cooking on the back burner while we worked on other individual commitments. “Trying to finish an album while your DJ is touring internationally was no easy task, but I'm very satisfied with the outcome and proud of what we've created.” The duo says the album is ‘destiny’.