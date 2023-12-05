A Cape Town hip hop dance crew whose oldest member is 66 have achieved fifth place at the IDO World Hip Hop Championships in Poland. The daughters, mothers and oumas danced up a storm at the IDO World Hip Hop Championships in Kielce.

Lisa Meyer is 35 and astonishingly competed at the same championships as her 66-year-old mother, Marlene Cupido, who was a Grade 1 school teacher for 40 years. The dance troupe known as Funky Culture is already preparing to compete in the IDO World Hip Hop Championships for 2024, expected to take place in Sweden. WORD: Funky Culture came fifth The troupe battled it out among 22 other dance crews on 28 October.

The idea of the older than usual hip hop crew is the brainchild of Ivy Meyer, the founder of the Out of Africa Dance Academy. Lisa qualified under the South African Dance Teachers Association and also taught dancing at the University of Cape Town. She says: “We were the oldest out of the countries. Germany was ranked number one and we [were ranked] number five and our team received their Protea colours.

“Over 3 000 dancers competed and we moved!” Marlene of Lotus River said her passion for hip hop dancing began when her daughter, Lisa, was in high school and received lessons from Lisa. It was Lisa who encouraged the moms and oumas to put on their dancing shoes as well.

Marlene says: “I believe it keeps me fit and keeps my brain alert. “I love every moment of it. I shared the stage with my daughter and we both received our South African colours.” Lisa said it was a memorable moment: “When I got off the stage, I was tired and you know how you try to catch your breath, but not my mother.