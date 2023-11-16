Garth Permall, aka “Hef the Chef” has cooked up new music with his all inclusive sophomore album titled Class of 2023. The album, released last week, has 17 tracks and boasts a diverse line-up of 19 aspiring artists hailing from various regions, including the Western Cape, Northern Cape, North-West Province and Eastern Cape.

The Mitchells Plain artist highlights that this collaboration seeks to dispel the myth that Cape Town musos aren’t doing enough to collaborate with those artists outside of the metro. The 43-year-old says: “We are trying to motivate the youth and help them as far as we can by leaving a blueprint behind so that the new generation of artists won’t have to struggle that much. GRADUATION: Hef’s new album Class of 2023 “These artists have a passion and drive for music and they amazed me because the concepts they have are incredible.

“This album caters to everyone from dancehall, RnB, gospel and hip-hop, to love songs and a little something for the karkoppe.” The launch of the album held a special significance as it coincided with the premier of the new Showmax series called Spinners, wherein six tracks produced by Hef the Chef features. GRADUATION: Hef’s new album Class of 2023 He says that this amazing opportunity came about when he received a call from producer DJ Ready D, who is the music supervisor for the series.