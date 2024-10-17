The secret is out. Mzansi has some heavenly women flying our vlag to the world. South African beauties, model Candice Swanepoel and singer Tyla, took to runway at the Victoria’s Secret Show in New York by storm on Tuesday night.

And they looked the part in their sexy lingerie and angel wings to boot. Swanepoel, 35, as one of the original Victoria’s Secret models, showed she still has what it takes to walk the runway even though the last time she did it was in 2018. Sensation: SA’s Candice Swanepoel.. Picture: Twitter The nooi from Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal featured in the iconic luxury intimate wear’s first show all the way back in 2007.

Last night she showed off her long legs and taut body looking like she hadn’t aged one bit. For her appearance, she wore a nude-toned two-piece set with wings spelling out the words “Victoria’s Secret”. As she strutted her stuff, in the centre of the stage with her was musical performer Tyla.

Tyla showed off her petite body in a gold and silver two-piece set and donned white feather wings looking like a true Victoria's Secret model herself. baby tyra banks walk STILL nasty! pic.twitter.com/qoVy6kfljJ — i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) October 15, 2024 Besides a splendid performance, the Grammy winner also unleashed her modelling skills. She showed her fans that she could walk the talk as she used to be a model when she was a child. She looked like the superstar she is when she landed on stage as an opening act wearing Victoria’s Secret lingerie and a gold set. She completed the look with the brand’s iconic angel wings and the crowd roared excitedly.