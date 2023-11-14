She might be small in stature, but Heart FM Breakfast show host Tara Lee is filling up big spaces.
body.copy.bold: Growing up in Westridge, Mitchells Plain, the 33-year-old is known for her infectious laugh and bubbly personality, coupled with her vast sports knowledge.
body.copy.bold: Lee, who now lives in Sea Point, is currently performing in The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, a fun adaptation of an Agatha Christie mystery, at The Masque Theatre in Muizenberg.
Tara says: “I’ve always been in love with acting, the arts and theatre. I set out to study drama at UCT and launch my acting career but it was tough – it wasn’t paying the bills.
“Living in Mitchells Plain means travelling distances to auditions and no guarantees of jobs and acting – unless you’re doing adverts, which don’t pay a lot.
“Ten years ago, there weren’t as many opportunities as there are today with streaming services. And that’s when I shifted into the radio space, which I love.
“At the beginning of this year, I made the decision to go back into acting. I believe it’s never too late to achieve your goals, make changes and chase your dreams. I did the Anthony Meindl actors’ workshop and a few short films.
“I’ve also done some film work, so you’ll be seeing my face on streaming services and TV screens soon.
“And now I’m in this stage production, The Murder Roger Ackroyd. I play Lily Wright who plays Flora Ackroyd. She’s very different from the Tara Lee people know and adds some spice to the work of Agatha Christie.”
Tara loves spending time with her family, taking naps, swimming in the ocean and sparring in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Tickets for the show cost from R120 through Quicket.