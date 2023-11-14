She might be small in stature, but Heart FM Breakfast show host Tara Lee is filling up big spaces. body.copy.bold: Growing up in Westridge, Mitchells Plain, the 33-year-old is known for her infectious laugh and bubbly personality, coupled with her vast sports knowledge.

body.copy.bold: Lee, who now lives in Sea Point, is currently performing in The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, a fun adaptation of an Agatha Christie mystery, at The Masque Theatre in Muizenberg. Cast of The Murder of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd. Picture: Martin Kluge Tara says: “I’ve always been in love with acting, the arts and theatre. I set out to study drama at UCT and launch my acting career but it was tough – it wasn’t paying the bills. “Living in Mitchells Plain means travelling distances to auditions and no guarantees of jobs and acting – unless you’re doing adverts, which don’t pay a lot.

“Ten years ago, there weren’t as many opportunities as there are today with streaming services. And that’s when I shifted into the radio space, which I love. “At the beginning of this year, I made the decision to go back into acting. I believe it’s never too late to achieve your goals, make changes and chase your dreams. I did the Anthony Meindl actors’ workshop and a few short films. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Lee (@the_tara_lee) “I’ve also done some film work, so you’ll be seeing my face on streaming services and TV screens soon.