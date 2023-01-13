The 25-year-old made the announcement on social media that she’s expecting her first child with rap star Cordae Dunston.

Naomi, who has been in a relationship with the Grammy-nominated rapper since 2019, captioned her Twitter post: “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

One of the most marketable athletes in the world, the former world No 1 subsequently revealed her pregnancy news and confirmed that she won’t return to the tennis court until 2024.

Naomi’s post read: “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.