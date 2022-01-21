Lady Gaga had a vuurwarme sex scene with co-star Salma Hayek in House of Gucci, but unfortunately it was cut from the movie.

The singer and actress – who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the blockbuster drama based on the real-life murder of fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci – has claimed there is “a whole side of this film” that was not shown in the final cut.

According to Gaga, 35, Patrizia – who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex- husband Maurizio (played by Adam Driver in the Ridley Scott movie) “developed a sexual relationship” with her psychic Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemm in unused footage.

CHEMISTRY: Gaga as Patrizia & Salma as Pina

In an interview shared via Pop Crave’s Twitter account, Gaga said: “There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship.

“Director’s cut, who knows. This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?’ And she was like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Salma, 55, added: “You think she’s kidding.”

And her co-star quipped: “Director’s cut, who knows.”

CO-STAR: Actress Salma Hayek

Meanwhile, the heirs of Aldo Gucci, who was played by Al Pacino, recently slammed the movie.

In a statement, they said: “The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci – president of the company for 30 years – and the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”

They added: “This is extremely painful and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”

[email protected]