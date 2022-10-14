One of Cape Town’s hottest radio stations, Good Hope FM has added two new voices to its line-up. Sports enthusiast Carl Lewis and the dynamic Fauzia Bull can now be heard behind the mic.

Lewis, an award-winning sports reporter from Wynberg, says: “I am very excited, Good Hope is an institution in Cape Town radio and I always felt like I wanted to be at Good Hope at some stage in my life so it comes at a perfect time because I am working with some very exciting people.” The 35-year-old made his debut this past weekend with Maka, and listeners can now catch him every Saturday morning from 6am to 9am. SPORTY ou: Carl Lewis, 35, will be on Saturday mornings Lewis adds: “Not to brag but I have a big sports knowledge, I do a sports podcast and I cover about 11 sports so that is a good thing.

“People can look out for the chemistry between me and Maka because we go way back to high school. Outside of sports I am obsessed with TV and more specifically, reality tv.” Bull, 27, is the poster child for determination – she says she has been sending her CV to the station since March 2020 in hopes of one day getting her voice on air. Bull, who grew up in Mitchells Plain before she moved to the southern suburbs, has a degree in drama and theatre studies from Stellenbosch University, where she started her radio career at campus station MFM in 2018.