The producer of ‘Catch Me A Killer’, Brett Wilson, along with members of the Cape Flats YMCA in Strandfontein handed over a R6000 cash donation to Strandfontein SAPS for the refurbishment of their Trauma Room. In 2022, the film crew and members of the community spent months together for the filming of Catch Me A Killer in the area.

Ricardo De Reuck, director of Cape Flats YMCA, along with Prophet Kurt Oliver played a pivotal role, assisting with on set and location management. Kurt who is the son of Inspector Andre Oliver, the man who led the investigation into the Station Strangler, said he was honoured to be able to give back to the community. Brett Wilson( Producer of Catch Me A Killer). Picture: Supplied Producer of ‘Catch Me A Killer’, Brett Wilson along with members of the Cape Flats YMCA in Strandfontein handed over a R6000 cash donation to Strandfontein SAPS’s Trauma Room after they identified a need in the station. pic supplied He says the idea came from working with Community Policing Forum chairperson Sandy Schuter-Flowers, who was on set at some of the scenes.

Kurt says: “She knew a lot about the back story and also gave input in the production of the film with her knowledge of crime in Cape Town. “We promised to come back and donate something towards their work at the trauma room, because they too face a lot of trauma, while having to provide a service to those in need.” Kurt Oliver, Sandy Schuter-Flowers, Ricardo De Reuk. Picture: Supplied He says Brett sent some Euros from the UK and the money was handed over to Sandy.