The Festive Lights Switch-On is shaping up to be a lekker jol as the City announced that Mörda, Mafikizolo, Ouma Sarie, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels and more are on the line-up for this year’s grand event. This year’s Festive Lights Switch-On Adderley Street will kick off the summer season with panache on Sunday, 1 December at 4pm. The event is gearing up to be an unforgettable day of music, laughter, and unity under the theme “People of Hope.”

Mense have been invited by the City to come and geniet the phenomenal line-up of artists, entertainers and fine comedians will illuminate the stage and ignite the holiday spirit. On Sunday, 1 December 2024, on the Grand Parade, the star-studded line-up will feature chart-toppers Mafikizolo, the soulful sounds of Fagrie Isaacs and Candice Thornton, reggae legends Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, and the electronic beats of Mörda. Expect a aand filled with diverse performances, from the crowd-favourite 3 Tons of Fun to Wynand and Cheree Strydom, the enchanting harmonies of Blackbyrd, and the classic moves of the Old Gentleman Dancers.

Plus, fan favourites DJ Caycee, Carletheia, Ouma Sarie, and Meneer Cee who will bring infectious energy to the Grand Parade stage. This year’s festivities will be led by none other than Alan Committie and Lunga Tshuka, two of South Africa’s beloved comedic talents, who will guide the evening with their signature humour and charm. Adding to the fun and the laughter, the top three finalists from the City of Cape Town’s new comedy competition, who will bring their best routines, showcasing fresh comedic talent and making this event a true celebration of local creativity.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis once again emphasised the spirit of resilience and optimism that underpins the ‘People of Hope’ who are the bedrock of the city, saying ‘Cape Town is a city of bright lights and even brighter people. The Festive Lights Switch-On is our chance to come together, acknowledge the year behind us and celebrate what is to come. “This year’s line-up will certainly get me into the holiday spirit, as it speaks to the joy, unity, and vibrancy that make Cape Town the heart of the holiday season in South Africa.”

The Festive Lights Switch-On in Adderley Street is a free event, and all are welcome. Event Details: Date: Sunday, 1 December 2024

Time: Performances begin at 16:00

Switch-on Moment : 20:45

Venue: The Grand Parade and Adderley Street Socials