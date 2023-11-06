The festive season is rapidly approaching and one of the best outdoor events of the season is definitely the popular Unity on The Square concert. The event is held annually in the heart of the Cape Town CBD, at Greenmarket Square, and this year on December 16, you can expect to see top-class entertainers such as Kurt Darren, Jack Parow, Emo Adams, Jimmy Nevis, Loukmaan Adams, YoungstaCPT, NV Funk, Paxton Fielies and the Guitar Cartel featuring Cameron Ward, Keanu Harker, Timothy Ehrenreich, Jodi Jantjies, Julius Mey and Brent Cruz.

COOL CUSTOMER: NV Funk The annual music festival, now in its third year, is organised by Adams and his wife Shaakirah. Adams says: “We wanted to incorporate more diversity, hence we added acts such as Kurt Darren, Jack Parow, Early B and also bringing in the LGBTI community, and then added the Guitar Cartel that gives that versatility.” He says there will be “fun and enjoyment” for the kids as well, while being looked after by the Pink Ladies.

Picture: supplied Shaakirah says they want to showcase the best of Cape Town. She says: “We want people from outside our city who visit to buy into our city and see the beautiful sights accompanied by the festival. We’re teaming up with Onomo Hotel, situated in the festival area. Festival goers can grab a special package that includes a night for two, breakfast, and access to the Unity On The Square concert.” The family-friendly event will showcase the different flavours of Cape Town through a variety of food stalls, art and music culture.