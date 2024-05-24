Cape Town crooner, Fagrie Isaacs, has been announced as the official opening act when the superstar duo return to the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 15 June for a live concert. The “Sweethearts of Soul”, Wanda Tolson and Herb Fame, say they are excited to be returning to the Mother City again for another serving of the hit ballads that brought them global stardom.

As is Fagrie, who was the lead singer in his Islamic gospel band called Unity, and was the headline act for five years at the Al Ansaar Souk at the Durban International Convention Centre, which has the biggest souk in the southern hemisphere. CROONERS: Herb Fame and Wanda Tolson. Picture: Ian Landsberg Unity has also toured the UK after releasing their debut album called In Love and War. Fagrie wrote and composed most of the songs on the album. The star from Strandfontein also has a passion for Malay choirs and is a solo and Nederlandsliedjie singer, with no fewer than 20 first prize awards in the solo category.

This earned him a spot in the Cape Malay Stars. The group was invited to perform in New York at the iconic Carnegie Hall at the South African Ubuntu Festival in 2014. Fagrie, 42, says he is looking forward to the show: “It is an honour to be opening for these legends as I listened to their music while growing up and never thought that one day I would have the opportunity to share a stage with them; this really is a dream come true.” Also known as the Luther Vandross of Cape Town, Fagrie promises that patrons are in for a musical journey of note.