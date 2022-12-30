The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) says everything is on track for a fantastic return of the minstrels at the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade, Africa’s largest cultural festival. Thousands of local minstrel troupes will take to the streets of the Cape Town city centre on Monday, January 2, to celebrate the traditional Tweede Nuwe Jaar, with as many as 100 000 people expected to line the streets between District Six and the Bo-Kaap.

Here are five important things to know about the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade: 1. The Route The route that the troupes will march remains the same as that of 2020, beginning in Hanover Street in District Six. Buses will drop teams off close to Russell Street and the official parade starts at the corner of Hanover Street and Sir Lowry Road - the first troupes will start at1pm.

Troupes will march along the designated route on Darling Street, form a U-shape onto the Grand Parade, then walk back into Darling Street and up into Adderley Street, then into Wale Street past the Company Gardens. Troupes then cross over Buitengracht Street into Bo Kaap (Schotsche Kloof). In Bo Kaap they turn right into Rose Street and march all the way to the end of Rose Street. For the first time in the history of this iconic procession, there will be a bigger investment in the aesthetic value, branding infrastructure and activation mechanisms to entertain and engage on as much of the event footprint as possible, to provide a world-class event for the maximum number of spectators along the entire route.

2. Entertainment Entertainment starts with an opening ceremony from 10:30am on the Grand Parade in front of City Hall. There will be a stage and big screen TVs will broadcast at multiple locations on the Grand Parade and on the route.

There will also be a Grand Stand free to the public, but with limited space. Once the stand is full, access will be restricted. Chad Chitter, aka DJ Skouers, will MC, and confirmed on the bill are rapper The Narrator CPT, Protégé, an 80s Classics Boy Band, and Novacaine. SALAAM FOR YOUR BODY: MC Chad ‘DJ Skouers’ Chitter oppit There will also be female and male vocalists from the Klopse fraternity, and the 021 Movement dance crew will perform to the Kaapse Klopse theme tune ‘Shake your Body’.

This, and much more will be on the go until 3:30pm. Follow on Facebook to get the latest information. 3. Golden Circle tickets

The Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade is a free public event and mense are encouraged to line the streets behind the barriers along the route. For those wishing to have uninterrupted views of the minstrels as they pass in front of City Hall, there is an exclusive Golden Circle area restricted to 800 people, with tickets available at Computicket for R 120 per person. You can bring your own chairs and cooler boxes, but no gazebos will be allowed. There will be easy access to toilets next to City Hall.

4. Some dos and don’ts Spectators are welcome to bring foldable chairs, blankets and cooler boxes in order to be comfortable, as it can be a long day out. Remember that it gets very hot during the day, but can get very cold after the sun goes down. Glass is not allowed at a public event such as this, so please bring refreshments in non-glass containers.

Obvious items not to bring are drugs, alcohol and weapons. 5. Road closures and parking There will be a host of road closures from 6am on Sunday January 1, and roads will reopen at midnight.

Please take note and plan your travel accordingly. There is public parking on the street, but remember there will be traffic congestion, and consideration of residents is requested. You can review road closures here #CTSP2023 #capetownstreetparade