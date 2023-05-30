Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had a “cuddly” date night during Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. The on-again, off-again couple “appeared very physical” during the show at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, an eyewitness told Page Six.

“At one point during the show, Shawn was sitting on a chair and Camila was in front of him, leaning on him,” the insider added. “He had his arms around her at another point and was spotted kissing her on the shoulder,” the attendee continues.” The source noted that the Señorita singers were “some of the first celeb attendees to arrive in the VIP area of the venue” amid Phoebe Bridgers’ opening set.

“People in the audience looked away from the stage and back at the couple and even started cheering for them as they spotted them in the crowd,” the source recalled. Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, began dating in 2019 and quarantined together during the pandemic the following year. In November 2021, the couple announced their breakup in a joint Instagram statement.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the duo wrote at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” COSYING UP: Mendes and Cabello at Taylor Swift’s show However, the songwriters were spotted smooching at Coachella one year later, with a source telling Page Six in April that they were “hanging out again”. The pair have since been photographed holding hands in New York City and cuddling up ahead of a Los Angeles improv show.