TV personality Ashleigh Ogle has publicly dumped rugby bad boy Elton Jantjies, saying she did it for her family’s “protection”, and refused to be silent about his “actions and bad habits”. The pair went official on Instagram with their romance in August, but things went south soon after that.

Ogle‌, 33, shared a series of images of her and Jantjies, 33, acting versin, looking relaxed and happy, but the post has since been deleted. The Durban-born entertainment company boss, rapper and model posted a statement on X on Sunday, distancing herself from Jantjies. Ogle‌ shared: “I’ve decided to end my relationship & friendship with Elton Jantjies. I have endured things no woman deserves.

“I was deluded and chose to believe in him until numerous reliable sources brought information to my attention that could have implicated me. “I’m now choosing to distance myself from the situation. Going forward, I will have no further contact with Mr Jantjies and wish him all the best with his future endeavours, and pray he can respect my decision and leave me, my friends, and my family alone.” Ogle‌ did not explain what led to the breakdown with the former Springbok flyhalf, but it sounds like something serious went down.