Cape Town is going be lit this weekend as some of the best artists in music have descended on our shores for the iconic Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Organisers are pulling out all the stops for an unforgettable time at the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the show taking place today and tomorrow.

The 21st staging of Africa’s Grandest Gathering is all set to connect music lovers with a stellar line-up, featuring some bit hitters that will grace the four stages. Festival goers can expect to be electrified by a range of national and international acts such as platinum-selling queen of Afro-jazz, Judith Sephuma, the ever-popular Mi Casa, The Voice South Africa star and platinum- record seller songbird, Ami Faku, the Hilton Schilder Quintet who have created a solid following for their unique Cape jazz sounds, and the much loved and highly respected SA jazz vocalist Thandi Ntuli. Cape Town rapper, singer, and songwriter Jerome Rex entertain's Greenmarket Square. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The Cape Town International Jazz Festival takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this weekend. Doors opens at 6pm tonight and 5pm tomorrow, with free-to-attend masterclasses at the Artscape Theatre Centre also taking place tomorrow. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Also taking to stage is Amapiano jazz crossover artist Daliwonga, as well as DJs such as Clint L and the good vibes of Jab a Jaw to name a few.

From the international stage to the Mother City, welcome the vocal tones of Tunde Baiyewu of Lighthouse Family from the UK, alternative RnB group Moonchild from the United States, Grammy- winning MonoNeon from the US and so much more. This is a show not to be missed, so be sure to get those tickets now. Tickets cost R950 per day or R1 500 for a weekend pass, available at Ticketmaster. Only tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be allowed into the festival.