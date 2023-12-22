We’re used to seeing them on TV screens and stages, but what are your favourite stars planning to do to unwind this weekend? Musician Chad Saaiman says his family loves a big Christmas Eve dinner party and he is especially looking forward to his mom’s Christmas cake.

MOMMY’S BOY: Chad Saaiman “The Saaiman family has a Christmas Eve dinner tradition, and this year it will be at our place. My mom, Sandy, will handle the cooking and our family will come together and celebrate with great Christmas songs playing in the background,” he says. Chelsea Thomas who plays Amber on Showmax series Spinners says: “I usually spend Christmas day with close family. I mostly look forward to beef tongue every single year! It never gets old.” Media personality Solly Philander says: “One of the highlights of my festive season is assisting in providing a Christmas lunch for the homeless people that form part of our constituency – the individuals and families finding themselves at the mercy of the City Of Cape Town's approach to homelessness, centred on fining and criminalising their survival.

SHARE: Solly and Jamiel Philander “December 23, our aim is to feed 450 people. Lunch will be roast chicken and potatoes, roast veggies, rice, a bowl of akni, dessert and soft drink.” HeartFM DJ Tyrone Paulsen is counting the days to his wife Carmen’s famous Christmas pie. “This year for Christmas, I get to spend all day with the family as I don’t have to work. Which means plenty of chill time. My wife makes a killer chicken pie, so we usually have our breakfast pie before the other guests get to share,” he says.

PIE KING: HeartFM DJ Tyrone Paulsen Singer Zoë Zana packs a little of everything on her Christmas lunch plate. “I spend Christmas Eve with my partner and their family, and Christmas day with my family,” she says. “Everyone brings their favourite dish to enjoy and we have the classic family table filled with the best Christmas plate in the world, desserts and gifts for everyone to make the day as special as possible.”