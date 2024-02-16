By Grecia Mgolombane Wynberg singer Dylan Farred, a.k.a Dylan Red, is cruising into the month of love by painting our hearts vibrant red with his new single, My Love, featuring sax player Don Vino.

The song is produced by award-winning composer, producer and singer, RJ Benjamin. Dylan, 25, says his new single is a contemporary mix of Afrobeat melodies that will make you want to move your hips like Shakira. Dylan says: “The song was written on a looper. I never had any strategic plan to release it, but I needed to find the perfect producer to match.”

He says that US superstar John Legend is one of his biggest musical inspirations, and that is not hard to see when browsing through his musical collection. Wynberg singer Dylan Farred aka Dylan Red is cruising into the month of love with and painting our hearts vibrantly red with a new single, My Love, featuring sax player Don Vino. pic supplied Dylan first released music in 2019, and he has not missed a beat when it comes to producing soft melodies. He has been performing professionally since 2016 and is known for being a multi-instrumental genius.

First Take, Dylan’s album of 12 original songs, was placed among the Top 10 finalists for the #HuaweiKDay #DreamItPossible competition. Dylan has participated in two other competitions, the Funderland Talent Search and the Suidoosterfees Talent Search, making the final in each. He says releasing new music now was not strategic, but part of his development as an artist.