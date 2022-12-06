Dua Lipa has wysed that she suffers from imposter syndrome. But, the British singer, who found fame after posting songs on YouTube, said she finds artists who have been sukkelling with self-doubt very inspiring.

The 27-year-old told The Sun: “A lot of the time, I get so inspired by artists that have quite a lot of self-doubt or darkness. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, do I have to feel this much pain to be good at what I do?’ “That is sometimes what I think. Sometimes imposter syndrome can get the better of me, especially when I’m writing.” She also fears her acting won’t be up to scratch when she is onder druk to baas uit in tranne on camera.

Lipa, who has just made her acting debut in spy film Argylle alongside Henry Cavill and Samuel L Jackson, said: “It was really exciting. But for me, it is baby steps. PRESSURE: Dua with co-star Henry Cavill in fliek Argylle “That’s the best way to discover yourself as well, rather than throwing yourself in the deep end with something you can’t completely tackle head-on. “My biggest fear would be taking on a really big role and to be like, ‘Now I have to be an actor and feel all these emotions on camera.’

“Where I haven’t brought myself up to that point yet.” She added about trying to enjoy her work: “While you are creating it, have fun with it. “It only gets scary when it is time for release, and you’re like, ‘Oh f–, are people going to love it?’