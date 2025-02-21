TWO of South African music’s dik dinge, Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate, are rumoured to be in a relationship and sommer expecting a tweeling at the same time. In a picture posted on Instagram, controversial singer Khumalo and the king of kwaito Mafokate are seen holding each other affectionately as they smile and captioned the picture “Isazozalwa letsotsi ezozhlukanisa!”, which is loosely translated as “the man who will come between us is yet to be born”.

Khumalo then shared pictures of the two posing together and captioned it: “How it started and how it’s going…” That was enough to send the rumour mill into overdrive and to get die tonge to klap all over South Africa. Notorious X account user Chris Excel further fuelled the rumour as he shared on his account: “Bra Arthur Mafokate and Kelly Khumalo are currently engaged and expecting twins.”

The pair have had their share of bad publicity, and more especially when it comes to their love lives. Mafokate, 55, was embroiled in a domestic dispute case with another singer, Cici, whose real name is Busisiwe Twala, where he was accused of dragging Cici along the street in his car while she clung to the door handle, resulting in serious injuries. The traumatic incident required Cici to undergo pelvic replacement surgery and left her with lasting emotional scars.

Khumalo, 40, has a reputation as a “Black Widow” due to the belief that death always befalls her romantic interests, even though only one of her love interests has died. Rumours that Khumalo was somehow linked to the death of slain South African football star Senzo Meyiwa, who happens to be the father of her second child, have tainted her image. Meyiwa was shot and killed at Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, in 2014.