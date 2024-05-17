The popular Doctor’s In The House show with radio presenter Dr Jules on Good Hope FM is celebrating 10 years of good music and epic DJs on the air waves. The show takes place every Friday and Saturday 6pm-10pm with a variety of talented local DJs wrecking the decks, playing the best in Gqom, Amapiano, house, hip hop, old school and so much more.

Dr Jules, aka Julian Brache, 47, has been in the industry for over three decades, starting his nightclub journey at age 13 as a matinee DJ. Dr Jules says: “My radio journey started with GHFM almost 30 years ago while doing DJ sets on the Dogg Pound with Nate Dogg. “This later progressed into a long-term resident slot on the Nigel Pierce Show, known as the Drs In The House Mix airing every Friday morning. In 2013, I was approached by GHFM management to consider hosting my own show.

“We are grateful for 10 years. The nature of radio is changing all the time, but we were able to persevere even through Covid-19.” The popular Doctors In The House with radio presenter Dr Jules on Good Hope FM is celebrating ten years of good music and epic DJs every weekend on the air waves. pic supplied Dr Jules currently holds down a residency at The Address in Athlone with guest performances at Destiny, Hanover Street and Flirt to name a few. He adds: “We try to cater to our listeners and give our young DJs an opportunity to showcase what they can do.