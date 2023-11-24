In June, Deswill Wessels, aka DJ Willo from Wellington, released his version of the pop hit and since then, has generated millions of views.

A local DJ who remixed Justin Bieber’s song Overboard has gone viral on TikTok.

Mense went overboard with 78 000 posts of celebrities and influencers jamming to the remix, and it even has its own dance challenge.

DJ Willo says: “I always make extendeds [longer versions] for the DJs to mix and I always wanted to make my own remixes, but couldn’t get it right, so I started learning online.

BANGER: DJ Willo remixed Bieber’s ‘Overboard’. Pictures supplied

“I never thought the remix would go viral because I saw a sad video on TikTok where this girl was listening to Overboard, but I continued scrolling.