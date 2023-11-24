A local DJ who remixed Justin Bieber’s song Overboard has gone viral on TikTok.
In June, Deswill Wessels, aka DJ Willo from Wellington, released his version of the pop hit and since then, has generated millions of views.
Mense went overboard with 78 000 posts of celebrities and influencers jamming to the remix, and it even has its own dance challenge.
DJ Willo says: “I always make extendeds [longer versions] for the DJs to mix and I always wanted to make my own remixes, but couldn’t get it right, so I started learning online.
“I never thought the remix would go viral because I saw a sad video on TikTok where this girl was listening to Overboard, but I continued scrolling.
“Then I went back to the video and decided to take the chance and remix it. When I uploaded the mix in June, I only got 26 likes and didn’t bother again. At the end of June it started going viral, and now people are still enjoying the remix.”
He says since his remix blew up, he has been booked for gigs and is busy like never before.
The 30-year-old started DJing in 2012 at parties, before moving on to clubs and even radio in 2016.
He says: “I have always had a passion for DJing since school, but I started late because I have loved music since I was a child. I loved listening to DJ Ready D’s show on Good Hope FM and that is where it all began.”