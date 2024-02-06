Cape Town gqom DJ and producer, Mr Thela, and the Hollywood Foundation have teamed up for a back-to-school initiative and yesterday learners at Nal’uxolo Primary School in Samora Machel were gifted stationery and school shoes worth R30 000.
The South African Music Awards nominee, Simpiwe Sihawu, 24, better known by his stage name as Mr Thela, grew up in Samora Machel. And with the help of the Hollywood Foundation, provided the kids with Toughees school shoes in different sizes, paper and stationery.
A grateful Principal Mzikabawo Mpisane says class teachers have been assigned to identify the learners in need.
He says: “We are very excited for our learners. We are in an area where there is high unemployment among parents, which means that there are learners who come to school without proper uniforms, so a donation like this means a lot.
“It gives our learners dignity because some of them wear broken shoes. But now they will get a new pair of shoes and they will feel comfortable around other learners.
“This will also have an effect on their learning in a positive way because they have proper school attire.
“We are so happy for Mr Thela, who not just donated, but came in person to the school and inspired our learners to stick to education.”
The learners could not contain their excitement when they saw Mr Thela and his hit songs We going higher featuring Mshayi and Mother’s Prayer was played.
Some learners got onto the stage and showed off their best dance moves in front of the legend himself.
Mr Thela tells the Daily Voice: “I chose this school because my mom was a teacher here and I grew up in this community. “So I know the circumstances and I know that it would mean a lot by giving back to the community.
“This means a lot to me and I’m thankful to the Hollywood Foundation, because I love putting a smile on people’s faces.”
“Seeing the little ones happy and dancing means a lot to me, this is the start of many more things.”
Evander de Wee, Regional Manager for Hollywood Foundation, says their successful Back to School campaign aims to support parents and empower learners from diverse communities across the country by providing them with essential school supplies.