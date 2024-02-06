Cape Town gqom DJ and producer, Mr Thela, and the Hollywood Foundation have teamed up for a back-to-school initiative and yesterday learners at Nal’uxolo Primary School in Samora Machel were gifted stationery and school shoes worth R30 000. The South African Music Awards nominee, Simpiwe Sihawu, 24, better known by his stage name as Mr Thela, grew up in Samora Machel. And with the help of the Hollywood Foundation, provided the kids with Toughees school shoes in different sizes, paper and stationery.

A grateful Principal Mzikabawo Mpisane says class teachers have been assigned to identify the learners in need. He says: “We are very excited for our learners. We are in an area where there is high unemployment among parents, which means that there are learners who come to school without proper uniforms, so a donation like this means a lot. DOING GOOD: Nal’uxolo Primary School in Samora Michel. Picture: Patrick Louw Principal Mzikabawo Mpisane says class teachers have been assigned to identify learners who are struggling and in need. Picture: Patrick Louw “It gives our learners dignity because some of them wear broken shoes. But now they will get a new pair of shoes and they will feel comfortable around other learners.

“This will also have an effect on their learning in a positive way because they have proper school attire. “We are so happy for Mr Thela, who not just donated, but came in person to the school and inspired our learners to stick to education.” Cape Town gqom DJ and producer, Mr Thela in partnership with the Hollywood Foundation teamed up for a back to school initiative whereby learners at Nal’uxolo Primary School in Samora Machel benefitted from R30 000 worth of stationery and school shoes. Picture: Patrick Louw The learners could not contain their excitement when they saw Mr Thela and his hit songs We going higher featuring Mshayi and Mother’s Prayer was played.

Some learners got onto the stage and showed off their best dance moves in front of the legend himself. Mr Thela tells the Daily Voice: “I chose this school because my mom was a teacher here and I grew up in this community. “So I know the circumstances and I know that it would mean a lot by giving back to the community. “This means a lot to me and I’m thankful to the Hollywood Foundation, because I love putting a smile on people’s faces.”