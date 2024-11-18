Sean “Diddy” Combs is being accused of “blackmailing” victims and witnesses from the mang, as he awaits trial for his massive sex-trafficking scandal. Prosecutors claim that he is trying to “corruptly influence” the case after filing new papers on Friday.

Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. They say that Diddy has been dodging the monitoring of his phone calls from the tronk in an attempt to threaten mense who might be able to help the government convict him. The state prosecutors allege that the Bad Boy Records founder used the telephone accounts of “at least eight other inmates,” to avoid being tapped and contacting mense he is not allowed to.

Airtime The Feds also allege that Diddy has been paying off the other bandiete with airtime to gain access to their cellphones. Then when he calls mense on his allowed list, the Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down hitmaker has allegedly also violated another rule by instructing the person on the line – including his laaities and attorneys – to “add other individuals via three-way call.”