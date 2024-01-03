Comedian and social media sensation Devon “Devdondidit” Saunders has popped the big question and his goose of three years said yes! Devon met Gabriela Bergins while they both worked on the Good Hope FM Big Breakfast with Stan Mars.

Devon, 40, quips that Gabriela “immediately fell for him” when he performed his famous song Don’t Koppel Feelings at an event she was attending. He jokes: “It’s ironic because I was singing Don’t koppel feelings and she still went the opposite and did koppel feelings. I then slid into her DMs and we flirted from there.” Devon says his plan to propose to Gaby, 30, meant he needed to get another bank account to save up for the ring.

"She has access to my bank account so I needed to koppel another account to save up, we then booked for a date at a spa in the Waterfront. We have this thing called a 'Day Uit', pronounced 'Date', it's a quirky thing we do in our relationship. "We arrived at the spa, Gaby and I had a massage and then I went out of the room while she enjoyed a facial and I went out to the poolside to prepare for our big moment." The usually gladdebek joker says he he was so nervous that he minced his words: "I said 'Gaby, will you marinade my life and marry me', and then I went down on one knee. She was blown away!"

Devon says the cherry on top was when he invited Gabriela along to a fake birthday party and, on their arrival, their families were waiting to give them a kwaai engagement party. The future blushing bride was swept her off her feet, saying: “Devon really caught me off guard and he did it all so perfectly. “I once told him that when we get engaged it must be just us and then an after party with family. I don’t know how he managed to keep this a secret as everything in our lives are intertwined.